Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Lawrence's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 18, Lawrence is averaging 249.1 passing yards per game (3,736 total). Other season stats include 19 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a 65.5% completion percentage (341-for-521), plus 67 carries for 329 yards four touchdowns.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Week 18 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|341
|521
|65.5%
|3,736
|19
|12
|7.2
|67
|329
|4
Lawrence Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|25
|43
|264
|1
|0
|4
|41
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|17
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|29
|0
