Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 14th-ranked run defense in Week 18, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Etienne leads the team by compiling 951 yards on 251 rushes (59.4 ypg). He's scored 11 rushing TDs. In the passing game, Etienne has reeled in 53 balls for 446 yards (27.9 ypg) and one score this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Etienne and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Etienne vs. the Titans

Etienne vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 33.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 33.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Titans is allowing 109.3 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Titans have given up 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks sixth in league play.

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Jaguars Player Previews

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Etienne with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit the rushing yards over in five of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

The Jaguars have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 58.4% of his team's 430 rushing attempts this season (251).

Etienne has scored at least one rushing touchdown seven times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs four times.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (32.4% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

He has 36 carries in the red zone (55.4% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.