Taylor Heinicke has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 200.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Heinicke has 890 yards passing (178.0 per game) and has completed 54.4% of his throws (74-for-136) while recording five TD passes and four picks. Heinicke has chipped in on the ground, too, with 124 yards (24.8 per game) on 15 carries and one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Heinicke and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heinicke vs. the Saints

Heinicke vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD New Orleans has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Saints have cenceded 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

The Saints have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Heinicke will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 200.8 passing yards per game.

The Saints have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-115)

195.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-222)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heinicke with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Falcons, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.9% of the time while running 50.1%.

Heinicke has averaged 6.5 yards per pass attempt this year.

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (20.7%).

Heinicke has passed seven times out of his 136 total attempts while in the red zone (5.6% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10-for-29 / 163 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8-for-15 / 55 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.