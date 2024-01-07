Will Taylor Heinicke Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Check out Taylor Heinicke's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Heinicke has passed for 890 yards (178 per game) and five touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 54.4% of his passes (74-for-136), and has 15 carries for 124 yards one touchdown.
Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Heinicke 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|74
|136
|54.4%
|890
|5
|4
|6.5
|15
|124
|1
Heinicke Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Titans
|12
|21
|175
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|21
|38
|268
|1
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|8
|15
|55
|1
|0
|4
|34
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|10
|29
|163
|1
|3
|4
|46
|1
