The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tank Bigsby get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has 116 rushing yards on 47 carries (9.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Bigsby has also caught one pass for 6 yards (0.5 per game) this season.

Bigsby has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 10 32 0 0 0 0

