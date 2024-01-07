Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SEC Power Rankings

1. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 85-66 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

2. LSU

  • Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 84-73 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

3. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
  • Last Game: W 66-44 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Alabama

  • Current Record: 14-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
  • Last Game: W 79-64 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: L 85-66 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: W 63-57 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
  • Last Game: W 83-43 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
  • Last Game: L 63-57 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 87-69 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: L 84-73 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Auburn
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Auburn

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: L 66-44 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

12. Georgia

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
  • Last Game: L 83-43 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

13. Missouri

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: L 79-64 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

14. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 87-69 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

