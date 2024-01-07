Injuries have a massive effect in the NBA, and we've got you covered with a complete injury report for every squad -- to discover who will and won't be available, continue reading.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Injury Report

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSOH and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Malaki Branham, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Doug McDermott, SF: Questionable (Forearm), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on YES and ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Moses Brown, C: Questionable (Wrist), Jabari Walker, SF: Questionable (Knee), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee)

Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSFL and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Gary Harris, SG: Questionable (Calf), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Questionable (Knee), Goga Bitadze, C: Questionable (Illness), Franz Wagner, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Out (Hamstring)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Vit Krejci, PG: Questionable (Shoulder)

Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSW and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Ankle), Grant Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Richaun Holmes, PF: Questionable (Personal), Markieff Morris, PF: Questionable (Illness), Dante Exum, PG: Questionable (Heel)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on AZFamily and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Questionable (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Hamstring)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring), Vince Williams Jr., SG: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on ALT and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Julian Strawther, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Questionable (Toe)

Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-BA and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Gary Trent Jr., SG: Questionable (Quadricep), Otto Porter Jr., SF: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on SportsNet LA and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura, PF: Questionable (Calf), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Tailbone)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

