Should you wager on Mack Hollins scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 18 receptions have yielded 251 yards (25.1 per game). He has been targeted 30 times.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 4 0

