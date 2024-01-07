Kyle Pitts will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pitts has 51 receptions (while being targeted 87 times) for 640 yards and three TDs, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pitts vs. the Saints

Pitts vs the Saints (since 2021): 4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards the Saints allow per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Saints' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in 11 of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has received 17.5% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (87 targets).

He has 640 receiving yards on 87 targets to rank 73rd in league play with 7.4 yards per target.

Pitts has a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 10.3% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Pitts has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.