Jonnu Smith has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 200.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Smith has 47 receptions for 553 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 67 times.

Smith vs. the Saints

Smith vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards per game given up by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Saints have surrendered 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in eight of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on 67 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (13.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (46th in league play), picking up 553 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

In two of 14 games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 6.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With eight red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

