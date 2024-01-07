The Tennessee Titans (5-11) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and Titans can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 41 -200 +165

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's contests this year have an average point total of 43.1, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-7-0).

The Jaguars have won seven of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (70%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-2 (60%).

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 16 games this season.

The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 40.7, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have put together a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.

The Titans have won four, or 30.8%, of the 13 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.3 13 21.4 15 43.1 10 16 Titans 17.3 28 21.7 16 40.7 5 16

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

In its past three contests, Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Jacksonville's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Jaguars are averaging 28.6 points per game in divisional contests, which is 1.2 more points per game than their overall season average (22.3 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (22.6) compared to their overall season average (21.4).

The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

In their past three games, the Titans have not hit the over once.

Offensively, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). On defense, they are also worse (26.6 points allowed per game) than overall (21.7).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 42.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.3 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.6 23 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

