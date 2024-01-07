Jaguars vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and Titans can be found below before they meet on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4
|41
|-200
|+165
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville's contests this year have an average point total of 43.1, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-7-0).
- The Jaguars have won seven of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (70%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-2 (60%).
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have combined with their opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 16 games this season.
- The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 40.7, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Titans have put together a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Titans have won four, or 30.8%, of the 13 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|22.3
|13
|21.4
|15
|43.1
|10
|16
|Titans
|17.3
|28
|21.7
|16
|40.7
|5
|16
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- In its past three contests, Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- Jacksonville's past three contests have not gone over the total.
- The Jaguars are averaging 28.6 points per game in divisional contests, which is 1.2 more points per game than their overall season average (22.3 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (22.6) compared to their overall season average (21.4).
- The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Titans have not hit the over once.
- Offensively, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). On defense, they are also worse (26.6 points allowed per game) than overall (21.7).
- The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|42.9
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.1
|23.3
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|4-5-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-0
|4-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|4-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-3
|2-1
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|40.3
|41
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.6
|23
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|4-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-9
|3-3
|1-6
