The Tennessee Titans (5-11) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Titans give up (21.7).

The Jaguars rack up only 4.7 more yards per game (338.1), than the Titans give up per matchup (333.4).

This season, Jacksonville runs for 11.5 fewer yards per game (97.8) than Tennessee allows per contest (109.3).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 28 times, 16 more than the Titans' takeaways (12).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 24.3 points per game in away games (two more than overall), and allow 22.4 on the road (one more than overall).

On the road, the Jaguars pick up more yards (366.6 per game) than overall (338.1). But they also concede more (344.6 per game) than overall (343.8).

On the road, the Jaguars pick up more rushing yards (99.4 per game) than they do overall (97.8). They also allow fewer rushing yards on the road (74.1) than they do overall (98.6).

The Jaguars convert 40.9% of third downs in away games (four% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 31.7% of third downs on the road (3.9% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay L 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina W 26-0 CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - CBS

