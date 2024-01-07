The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

Georgia is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Arkansas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Razorbacks record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.2).

Arkansas has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Georgia gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 10-3.

The Razorbacks shoot 38.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks allow.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Georgia Schedule