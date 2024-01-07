How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' (10-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up 6.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.6).
- Georgia Tech is 7-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
- Pittsburgh is 4-7 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
- The 66.8 points per game the Panthers average are just 4.7 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (62.1).
- Pittsburgh has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 8-1.
- The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Panthers allow.
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)
- Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 81-50
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 95-80
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|Virginia
|W 63-60
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/11/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/14/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
