The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) in a matchup of ACC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

20.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Rapuluchi Ayodele: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Aislin: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Marley Washenitz: 5.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Perkins: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

