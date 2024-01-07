Georgia vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Bulldogs enter this game following a 54-50 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 25 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50 on January 4, it was their season's best victory.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4
- 73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20
- 65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22
- 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13
- 71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 6
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and giving up 60.2 per outing, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.
