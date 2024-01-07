The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in a battle of NFC South foes.

Before the Saints take on the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponent to score more than 42 points in six of 16 games this season.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 40.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have compiled a 5-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Atlanta has been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has had an average of 41.6 points in their games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Saints have covered the spread five times this season (5-10-1).

The Saints are 6-6 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New Orleans has gone 4-1 (80%).

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Falcons' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Falcons are scoring more points in divisional matchups (19.2 per game) than overall (19), and also conceding fewer points in the division (15.2) than overall (20.3).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points on the year (1.3 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In New Orleans' past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

From an offensive perspective, the Saints are scoring fewer points in divisional contests this year (19 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.1). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (17.2) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (19.4).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points on the year (1.3 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.