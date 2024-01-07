How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
Falcons Insights
- This year the Falcons score just 0.4 fewer points per game (19) than the Saints allow (19.4).
- The Falcons collect 330.9 yards per game, just 7.6 more than the 323.3 the Saints give up.
- Atlanta rushes for 130.1 yards per game, 7.6 more yards than the 122.5 New Orleans allows.
- The Falcons have 25 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 26 takeaways.
Falcons Away Performance
- The Falcons put up 14 points per game in away games (five less than their overall average), and give up 20.4 away from home (0.1 more than overall).
- The Falcons' average yards gained away from home (271.5) is lower than their overall average (330.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (336) is higher than overall (316.1).
- Atlanta's average yards passing away from home (155.6) is lower than its overall average (200.8). But its average yards allowed in road games (217.6) is higher than overall (200.2).
- The Falcons' average yards rushing away from home (115.9) is lower than their overall average (130.1). But their average yards conceded away from home (118.4) is higher than overall (115.9).
- The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (38.9%) and defense (32.1%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.2% and 33.9%, respectively.
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Carolina
|L 9-7
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 29-10
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Chicago
|L 37-17
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at New Orleans
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
