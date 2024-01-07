Falcons vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Caesars Superdome, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
Their last time out, the Falcons fell to the Chicago Bears 37-17.
The Saints enter this matchup following a 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Landon Young
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Chest
|Questionable
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Falcons Season Insights
- With 330.9 total yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 316.1 total yards per game.
- In terms of points scored the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL (19 points per game), and they are ninth defensively (20.3 points allowed per game).
- In terms of passing, the Falcons rank 22nd in the NFL (200.8 passing yards per game) and eighth defensively (200.2 passing yards allowed per contest).
- From an offensive angle, Atlanta is putting up 130.1 rushing yards per contest (eighth-ranked). It ranks 19th in the NFL defensively (115.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have struggled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -9 is fifth-worst in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)
- Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)
- Total: 42 points
