Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Caesars Superdome, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Info: CBS

Their last time out, the Falcons fell to the Chicago Bears 37-17.

The Saints enter this matchup following a 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Questionable Troy Andersen LB Pectoral Out Mike Hughes CB Concussion Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Out Zach Harrison DL Knee Questionable DeMarcco Hellams S Concussion Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Ankle Questionable Landon Young OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Khalen Saunders DT Concussion Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Illness Questionable Payton Turner DE Toe Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Chest Questionable A.T. Perry WR Illness Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Falcons Season Insights

With 330.9 total yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 316.1 total yards per game.

In terms of points scored the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL (19 points per game), and they are ninth defensively (20.3 points allowed per game).

In terms of passing, the Falcons rank 22nd in the NFL (200.8 passing yards per game) and eighth defensively (200.2 passing yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive angle, Atlanta is putting up 130.1 rushing yards per contest (eighth-ranked). It ranks 19th in the NFL defensively (115.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have struggled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -9 is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)

Saints (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42 points

