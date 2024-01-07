Will Evan Engram cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Engram's 104 receptions have led to 884 yards (55.3 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 130 times.

Engram has had a touchdown catch in two of 16 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 9 82 1 Week 14 @Browns 12 11 95 2 Week 15 Ravens 6 4 28 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 15 10 95 0 Week 17 Panthers 6 6 60 0

