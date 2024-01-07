When the Atlanta Falcons meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, Drake London will be up against a Saints pass defense featuring Paulson Adebo. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 101.3 6.8 41 117 6.74

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 864 receiving yards on 65 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Atlanta's passing attacks is 22nd in the NFL with 3,213 passing yards (200.8 per game) and 27th with 15 passing touchdowns.

With just 304 points (19 per game), the Falcons are having trouble scoring points this season.

Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 31 times per game, which is seventh in the league.

In the red zone, the Falcons have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 49 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 69 tackles and 17 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, New Orleans is allowing 200.8 yards per game (3,213 total) in the air, which is the ninth-best mark in the NFL.

The Saints' points-against average on defense is sixth-best in the league, at 19.4 per game.

New Orleans has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Drake London Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 101 86 Def. Targets Receptions 65 17 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 864 69 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.6 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 170 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

