In the Week 18 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drake London find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

London has been targeted on 101 occasions, and has 65 receptions, leading the Falcons with 864 yards (57.6 per game) while scoring two TDs this season.

In two of 15 games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 10 172 0 Week 15 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Colts 4 3 39 0 Week 17 @Bears 10 4 56 0

