Drake London will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London has 65 receptions (while being targeted 101 times) for a team-best 864 yards and two TDs, averaging 57.6 yards per game.

London vs. the Saints

London vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 19 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

London will play against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints give up 200.8 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Saints have surrendered 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this season, London has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

London has received 20.4% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (101 targets).

He has been targeted 101 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (36th in NFL).

London has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

With 14 red zone targets, London has been on the receiving end of 28.6% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

