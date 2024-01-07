In the Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 109 yards on 40 carries (7.3 ypg).

Johnson has also tacked on 10 catches for 140 yards (9.3 per game).

In 14 games, Johnson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

D'Ernest Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Browns 3 12 0 2 16 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 3 0 0 0 0 0

