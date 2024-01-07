Christian Kirk was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Seeking Kirk's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Kirk's season stats include 787 yards on 57 receptions (13.8 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 85 times.

Christian Kirk Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Zay Jones (LP/knee): 28 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kirk 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 85 57 787 247 3 13.8

Kirk Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1 Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0 Week 10 49ers 11 6 104 0 Week 11 Titans 6 3 48 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 4 89 0 Week 13 Bengals 1 1 26 0

