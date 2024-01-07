Will Christian Kirk Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Kirk was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Seeking Kirk's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Kirk's season stats include 787 yards on 57 receptions (13.8 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 85 times.
Christian Kirk Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Zay Jones (LP/knee): 28 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Kirk 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|85
|57
|787
|247
|3
|13.8
Kirk Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|14
|11
|110
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Falcons
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 7
|@Saints
|6
|6
|90
|1
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|11
|6
|104
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|7
|4
|89
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|1
|1
|26
|0
