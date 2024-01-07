At Nissan Stadium in Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Roger McCreary. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 137.3 8.6 23 76 8.63

Calvin Ridley vs. Roger McCreary Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley has hauled in 70 receptions for 910 yards (56.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

In the air, Jacksonville has passed for 3,846 yards, or 240.4 per game -- that's the ninth-highest total in the NFL.

The Jaguars are 13th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 22.3 points per game.

Jacksonville is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 60 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48%.

Roger McCreary & the Titans' Defense

Roger McCreary has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 77 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee has ceded 3,586 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

This season, the Titans' defense is 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 17th with 333.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Tennessee has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Roger McCreary Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Roger McCreary Rec. Targets 126 63 Def. Targets Receptions 70 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 43 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 910 77 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.9 5.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 167 7 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 24 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

