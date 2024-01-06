Whitfield County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Whitfield County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Whitfield High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
