The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. St. John's matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Villanova vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline St. John's Moneyline
BetMGM Villanova (-4.5) 142.5 - -
FanDuel Villanova (-4.5) 142.5 -194 +160

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Trends

  • Villanova is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of five out of the Wildcats' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • St. John's has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

Villanova Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Villanova is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 29th-biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the start to +5000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Villanova has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +11000
  • The Red Storm were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +11000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

