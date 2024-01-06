The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. St. John's matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Villanova vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Villanova is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Wildcats' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

St. John's has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Villanova is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 29th-biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the start to +5000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Villanova has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Red Storm were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +11000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

