Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
In the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Tanner Jeannot to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in six of 40 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
