Sumter County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sumter County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crisp County High School at Sumter County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Americus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.