Pulaski County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pulaski County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dooly County High School at Hawkinsville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Hawkinsville, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
