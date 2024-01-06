For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Philippe Myers a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Philippe Myers score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers 2022-23 stats and insights

Myers scored in one of 11 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Bruins last season, he attempted six shots, but did not score a goal.

Myers produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 4.8% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

