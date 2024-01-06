Newton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Newton County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alcovy High School at Charles Drew High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.