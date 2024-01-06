How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
- Mississippi State is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.
- The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 45% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks score 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).
- South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.
- Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina scored five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more trifectas on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.