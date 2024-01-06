Saturday's SoCon slate includes the VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) against the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mercer vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 293rd 69.5 Points Scored 69.7 290th 207th 71.9 Points Allowed 71.9 207th 49th 40.3 Rebounds 34.3 274th 117th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 246th 305th 11.6 Assists 13.6 172nd 360th 15.8 Turnovers 11.3 131st

