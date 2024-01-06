How to Watch Mercer vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Mercer vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Keydets allow to opponents.
- Mercer has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 284th.
- The Bears record just 3.1 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Keydets allow (73).
- Mercer has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Mercer puts up 73.7 points per game in home games, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Bears are surrendering 67 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 78.6.
- Mercer is making 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (6 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Thomas (GA)
|W 98-75
|Hawkins Arena
|12/29/2023
|Talladega
|W 74-50
|Hawkins Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 80-69
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/10/2024
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/13/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|Hawkins Arena
