Saturday's contest features the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) and the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) clashing at Cameron Hall (on January 6) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 win for Mercer, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Mercer vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, VMI 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-3.2)

Mercer (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

VMI has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Mercer's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Keydets are 4-7-0 and the Bears are 7-4-0. Over the past 10 games, VMI is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall while Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears score 69.9 points per game (288th in college basketball) and allow 70.9 (162nd in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

Mercer ranks 287th in the nation at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.2 its opponents average.

Mercer makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.0%.

Mercer has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (119th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (174th in college basketball).

