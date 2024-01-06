You should watch David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is an important part of the offense for Tampa Bay, with 64 points this season, as he has recorded 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games.

Brayden Point's 40 points this season, including 17 goals and 23 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has six goals and 33 assists, for a season point total of 39.

In the crease, Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-8-0 this season, amassing 434 saves and giving up 47 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (53 points), via amassed 23 goals and 30 assists.

Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 35 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 37 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (11-3-4) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .921% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Lightning vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 2nd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 13th

