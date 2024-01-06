Lightning vs. Bruins January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
You should watch David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-160)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is an important part of the offense for Tampa Bay, with 64 points this season, as he has recorded 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games.
- Brayden Point's 40 points this season, including 17 goals and 23 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.
- This season, Victor Hedman has six goals and 33 assists, for a season point total of 39.
- In the crease, Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-8-0 this season, amassing 434 saves and giving up 47 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (53 points), via amassed 23 goals and 30 assists.
- Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 35 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 37 games for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman (11-3-4) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .921% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.
Lightning vs. Bruins Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|14th
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|25th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|25th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|5th
|27.03%
|Power Play %
|29.92%
|2nd
|3rd
|85.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.53%
|13th
