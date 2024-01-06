The Tampa Bay Lightning's (19-16-5) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Haydn Fleury D Out Hand Erik Cernak D Questionable Upper Body Mikhail Sergachev D Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 130 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

Tampa Bay has allowed 136 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 14th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).

They have the league's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

