Lightning vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - January 6
The Tampa Bay Lightning's (19-16-5) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Haydn Fleury
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Erik Cernak
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 130 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- Tampa Bay has allowed 136 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston ranks 14th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- They have the league's sixth-best goal differential at +23.
Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-165)
|Lightning (+140)
|6
