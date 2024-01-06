The Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) welcome in the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline Queens Moneyline FanDuel Kennesaw State (-8.5) 172.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the Owls' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Queens is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

A total of nine Royals games this year have hit the over.

