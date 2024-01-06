The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Kennesaw State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 63rd.

The Owls put up 85.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 82.9 the Royals give up.

When Kennesaw State scores more than 82.9 points, it is 7-3.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 81.4 points per contest.

The Owls surrender 62.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 87.1 on the road.

Kennesaw State is making 11.2 threes per game, which is 1.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.8% at home and 34% in road games.

