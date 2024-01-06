The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
  • Kennesaw State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 63rd.
  • The Owls put up 85.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 82.9 the Royals give up.
  • When Kennesaw State scores more than 82.9 points, it is 7-3.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

  • Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 81.4 points per contest.
  • The Owls surrender 62.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 87.1 on the road.
  • Kennesaw State is making 11.2 threes per game, which is 1.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.8% at home and 34% in road games.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Brescia W 91-59 KSU Convocation Center
12/23/2023 @ UNC Asheville L 79-70 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ Indiana L 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/6/2024 Queens - KSU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Stetson - KSU Convocation Center
1/12/2024 FGCU - KSU Convocation Center

