Georgia vs. Missouri January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Georgia AVG
|Georgia Rank
|176th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|212th
|215th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|133rd
|327th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|37.8
|126th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.3
|264th
|70th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.