Can we count on Georgia Tech to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-2 NR NR 71

Georgia Tech's best wins

Georgia Tech registered its best win of the season on December 2, when it took down the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 72-68. Baye Ndongo, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and two assists. Miles Kelly also played a role with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on November 28

73-70 over UMass (No. 82/RPI) on December 21

73-68 on the road over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on December 22

82-81 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on December 16

88-85 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on November 9

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Georgia Tech is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (three), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Georgia Tech has drawn the 41st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Georgia Tech's upcoming schedule includes four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ACC Network

