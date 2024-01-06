How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) are home in ACC play against the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Georgia Tech has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 164th.
- The Yellow Jackets score only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Eagles allow (71.8).
- Georgia Tech has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Tech is scoring 75.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.0).
- At home, the Yellow Jackets are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than on the road (78.8).
- Georgia Tech is making 7.7 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 28.7% three-point percentage).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-64
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|L 82-71
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|Notre Dame
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
