The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) go up against the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 66.0 the Panthers give up.

Texas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.

Georgia State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The Panthers average 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).

Georgia State has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.

When Texas State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats concede.

The Bobcats shoot 41.0% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG% Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Georgia State Schedule