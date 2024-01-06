The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) go up against the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 66.0 the Panthers give up.
  • Texas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.
  • Georgia State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The Panthers average 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).
  • Georgia State has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • When Texas State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats concede.
  • The Bobcats shoot 41.0% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
  • Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%
  • Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG%
  • Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 LaGrange W 93-51 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/31/2023 @ Troy W 90-89 Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 UL Monroe L 82-65 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Texas State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/11/2024 Marshall - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Appalachian State - Georgia State Convocation Center

