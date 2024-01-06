The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing five straight road games. The Jaguars are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has played seven games this season that finished with a point total above 145.5 points.

The average over/under for Georgia State's matchups this season is 154, 8.5 more points than this game's total.

Georgia State is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

Georgia State has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Panthers have not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Georgia State has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 6 54.5% 74.1 153.5 74.6 149.2 139.7 Georgia State 7 63.6% 79.4 153.5 74.6 149.2 148.4

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Jaguars covered the spread 13 times in 22 Sun Belt games last season.

The Panthers score just 4.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (74.6).

Georgia State has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.6 points.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 7-4-0 2-1 6-5-0 Georgia State 4-7-0 1-2 7-4-0

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits

South Alabama Georgia State 5-3 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

