Saturday's game features the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) and the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 win for Texas State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Panthers are coming off of an 82-65 loss to UL Monroe in their last game on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 69, Georgia State 65

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their best win of the season on December 16, when they grabbed a 78-72 victory over the Clemson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.

Georgia State has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Clemson (No. 85) on December 16

90-89 on the road over Troy (No. 165) on December 31

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 267) on November 14

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG% Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while giving up 66 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.

The Panthers are posting 69.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (77.6).

At home, Georgia State is giving up 16.1 fewer points per game (59.3) than in away games (75.4).

