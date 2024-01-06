The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.8% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgia State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 327th.
  • The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).
  • At home the Panthers are allowing 67.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.9).
  • At home, Georgia State sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 2.4 more than it averages on the road (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.8%) than away (30.4%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls W 122-45 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State W 91-90 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ Southern Miss L 79-73 Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/11/2024 Old Dominion - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Georgia Southern - Georgia State Convocation Center

