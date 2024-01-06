How to Watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.8% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
- Georgia State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 327th.
- The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars give up.
- When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).
- At home the Panthers are allowing 67.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.9).
- At home, Georgia State sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 2.4 more than it averages on the road (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.8%) than away (30.4%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 122-45
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 91-90
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|L 79-73
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/11/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
