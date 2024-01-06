Saturday's game features the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) facing off at Mitchell Center (on January 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for South Alabama.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 78, Georgia State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-5.9)

South Alabama (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

South Alabama is 7-4-0 against the spread, while Georgia State's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. A total of six out of the Jaguars' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Panthers' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, South Alabama has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Georgia State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and allowing 74.6 per contest, 265th in college basketball) and have a +62 scoring differential.

Georgia State wins the rebound battle by three boards on average. It records 38.8 rebounds per game, 89th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.8.

Georgia State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Georgia State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.7 per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.