The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 77 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

UL Monroe has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Georgia Southern has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The 81.5 points per game the Eagles put up are 17.9 more points than the Warhawks give up (63.6).

When Georgia Southern scores more than 63.6 points, it is 11-1.

When UL Monroe gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 9-3.

This season the Eagles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks concede.

The Warhawks make 42% of their shots from the field, just 7.5% more than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38 3PT%

Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT%

Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT%

Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG%

D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 56.9 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule